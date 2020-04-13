RBC Capital Remains a Hold on Republic Services (RSG)

RBC Capital analyst Walter Spracklin maintained a Hold rating on Republic Services (RSG) on April 9 and set a price target of $77.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $81.82.

According to TipRanks.com, Spracklin is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 10.3% and a 61.9% success rate. Spracklin covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as TFI International, Canadian Railway, and Canadian Pacific.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Republic Services with a $95.56 average price target.

Based on Republic Services’ latest earnings release for the quarter ending December 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $2.58 billion and net profit of $289 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $2.53 billion and had a net profit of $301 million.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 53 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of RSG in relation to earlier this year.

Republic Services, Inc. engages in the provision of services in the domestic non-hazardous solid waste industry. It provides integrated waste management services, which offers non-hazardous solid waste collection, transfer, recycling, disposal and energy services. The company was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Phoenix, AZ.