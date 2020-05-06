RBC Capital Remains a Hold on PG&E (PCG)

RBC Capital analyst Shelby Tucker maintained a Hold rating on PG&E (PCG) on May 4 and set a price target of $19.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $11.62.

According to TipRanks.com, Tucker is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 4.4% and a 62.8% success rate. Tucker covers the Utilities sector, focusing on stocks such as Public Service Enterprise, American Electric Power, and Nextera Energy Partners.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for PG&E with a $13.93 average price target, a 16.7% upside from current levels. In a report issued on April 21, Barclays also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $11.00 price target.

The company has a one-year high of $25.20 and a one-year low of $3.55. Currently, PG&E has an average volume of 11.41M.

Pacific Gas & Electric Co. engages in the provision of natural gas and electric services. It owns and operates an integrated natural gas transportation, storage, and distribution system in California and also offers backbone gas transmission, gas delivery, and gas storage services as separate and distinct services. The firm also offers gas supplying, gathering facilities. The company was founded in 1905 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.