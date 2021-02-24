RBC Capital Remains a Hold on Paramount Resources (PRMRF)

RBC Capital analyst Michael Harvey maintained a Hold rating on Paramount Resources (PRMRF) on February 22 and set a price target of C$13.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $8.87, close to its 52-week high of $9.37.

According to TipRanks.com, Harvey is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 11.8% and a 51.3% success rate. Harvey covers the Utilities sector, focusing on stocks such as Crescent Point Energy, Advantage Oil & Gas, and Birchcliff Energy.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Paramount Resources is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $7.14, a -18.4% downside from current levels. In a report issued on February 9, CIBC also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a C$9.00 price target.

The company has a one-year high of $9.37 and a one-year low of $0.58. Currently, Paramount Resources has an average volume of 16.51K.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 35 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of PRMRF in relation to earlier this year.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Paramount Resources Ltd. explores and develops both conventional and unconventional petroleum and natural gas resources. It operates through the following regions: Grande Prairie Region, Kaybob Region and Central Alberta and Other Region. The company was founded by Clayton H. Riddell on February 14, 1978 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.