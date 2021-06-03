RBC Capital Remains a Hold on NuVista Energy (NUVSF)

In a report issued on May 31, Michael Harvey from RBC Capital maintained a Hold rating on NuVista Energy (NUVSF), with a price target of C$3.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $2.52, close to its 52-week high of $2.59.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for NuVista Energy with a $2.67 average price target.

Based on NuVista Energy’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending March 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $151 million and net profit of $15.39 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $127 million and had a GAAP net loss of $789 million.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 14 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is positive on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders buying their shares of NUVSF in relation to earlier this year.

NuVista Energy Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas reserves. The firm focuses on the scalable and repeatable condensate-rich Montney formation in the Alberta Deep Basin. The company was founded on April 7, 2003 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.