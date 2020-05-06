RBC Capital Remains a Hold on NextGen Healthcare (NXGN)

In a report issued on May 4, Sean Dodge from RBC Capital maintained a Hold rating on NextGen Healthcare (NXGN), with a price target of $11.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $9.37.

According to TipRanks.com, Dodge is a 1-star analyst with an average return of -2.4% and a 44.0% success rate. Dodge covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Change Healthcare, and Health Catalyst.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for NextGen Healthcare with a $11.81 average price target, representing a 21.0% upside. In a report issued on April 22, Jefferies also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $11.50 price target.

NextGen Healthcare’s market cap is currently $640.6M and has a P/E ratio of 38.00. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 20.68.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 29 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is positive on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders buying their shares of NXGN in relation to earlier this year.

NextGen Healthcare, Inc. engages in the development and marketing of electronic health records, practice management, revenue cycle management, and interoperability solutions. It offers the core; automation and workflow; analytics, population health, and patient engagement, interoperability; managed services; professional services; and client service and support. The company was founded by Sheldon Razin in 1974 and is headquartered in Irvine, CA.