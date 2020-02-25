RBC Capital Remains a Hold on MTY Food Group (MTYFF)

RBC Capital analyst Sabahat Khan maintained a Hold rating on MTY Food Group (MTYFF) yesterday and set a price target of C$65.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $41.40.

According to TipRanks.com, Khan is ranked #3129 out of 5951 analysts.

MTY Food Group has an analyst consensus of Hold, with a price target consensus of $47.06.

MTY Food Group’s market cap is currently $1.04B and has a P/E ratio of 17.78. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 2.13.

MTY Food Group, Inc. engages in the franchise and operation of quick-service and causal dining restaurants. It operates through the Canada, and USA and International segments.