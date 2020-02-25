RBC Capital Remains a Hold on Monmouth Real Estate Investment (MNR)

In a report issued on February 21, Michael Carroll from RBC Capital maintained a Hold rating on Monmouth Real Estate Investment (MNR), with a price target of $14.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $15.24, close to its 52-week high of $15.53.

According to TipRanks.com, Carroll is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 13.5% and a 76.4% success rate. Carroll covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Easterly Government Properties, Diversified Healthcare Trust, and Office Properties Income.

Monmouth Real Estate Investment has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $16.13.

Based on Monmouth Real Estate Investment’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending December 31, the company reported a quarterly net profit of $9.63 million. In comparison, last year the company had a GAAP net loss of $27.94 million.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 107 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of MNR in relation to earlier this year.

Monmouth Real Estate Investment Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the ownership and management of real estate. It invests in single tenant, industrial buildings leased to investment-grade tenants on long-term net leases. The company was founded by Eugene W. Landy in 1968 and is headquartered in Holmdel, NJ.