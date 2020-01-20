RBC Capital Remains a Hold on Manitowoc Company (MTW)

RBC Capital analyst Seth Weber maintained a Hold rating on Manitowoc Company (MTW) on January 17 and set a price target of $20.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $16.36.

According to TipRanks.com, Weber is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 14.6% and a 68.5% success rate. Weber covers the Industrial Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Allison Transmission Holdings, BrightView Holdings, and Caterpillar.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Hold analyst consensus rating for Manitowoc Company with a $18.60 average price target.

Based on Manitowoc Company’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending September 30, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $448 million and net profit of $18.1 million. In comparison, last year the company had a GAAP net loss of $78.3 million.

The Manitowoc Co., Inc. engages in the design, manufacture and distribution of a line of crawler mounted lattice boom cranes, under the Manitowoc brand. It operates through the following segments: Americas, Europe and Africa, and Middle East and Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes the North American and South American continents.