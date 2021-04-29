RBC Capital Remains a Hold on Lundin Mining (LUNMF)

In a report released today, Sam Crittenden from RBC Capital reiterated a Hold rating on Lundin Mining (LUNMF), with a price target of C$18.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $12.37, close to its 52-week high of $13.11.

According to TipRanks.com, Crittenden is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 29.3% and a 64.3% success rate. Crittenden covers the Basic Materials sector, focusing on stocks such as Turquoise Hill Resources, First Quantum Minerals, and Nexa Resources SA.

Lundin Mining has an analyst consensus of Hold, with a price target consensus of $12.35, a -5.0% downside from current levels. In a report issued on April 27, Credit Suisse also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a C$13.00 price target.

The company has a one-year high of $13.11 and a one-year low of $4.05. Currently, Lundin Mining has an average volume of 109.2K.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 41 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of LUNMF in relation to earlier this year.

Lundin Mining Corp. is a metal based company, which engages in mining, exploration and development of mineral properties, primarily in Chile, USA, Portugal and Sweden. It holds interest in the projects: Candelaria, Eagle, Neves-Corvo, and Zinkgruvan. The company was founded on September 9, 1994 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.