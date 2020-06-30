RBC Capital Remains a Hold on Iterum Therapeutics (ITRM)

RBC Capital analyst Gregory Renza maintained a Hold rating on Iterum Therapeutics (ITRM) yesterday and set a price target of $2.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $1.42, close to its 52-week low of $1.30.

According to TipRanks.com, Renza is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 36.9% and a 50.0% success rate. Renza covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as ACADIA Pharmaceuticals, Inovio Pharmaceuticals, and Aptose Biosciences.

Iterum Therapeutics has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $3.33, representing a 128.1% upside. In a report issued on June 16, H.C. Wainwright also downgraded the stock to Hold.

Based on Iterum Therapeutics’ latest earnings release for the quarter ending March 31, the company reported a quarterly GAAP net loss of $16.1 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $37K and had a GAAP net loss of $20.58 million.

Iterum Therapeutics Plc is a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of treatments for drug resistant bacterial infections. It focuses on sulopenem program that offer a solution to the problem of antibiotic resistance, and the toxicity limitations of existing agents. It operates through the Ireland and Unites States geographical segments. The company was founded by Corey N. Fishman on June 24, 2015 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

