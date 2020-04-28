RBC Capital Remains a Hold on Gildan Activewear (GIL)

RBC Capital analyst Sabahat Khan maintained a Hold rating on Gildan Activewear (GIL) today and set a price target of $17.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $15.37.

Khan has an average return of 7.0% when recommending Gildan Activewear.

According to TipRanks.com, Khan is ranked #5455 out of 6517 analysts.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Gildan Activewear is a Hold with an average price target of $20.01, which is a 32.4% upside from current levels. In a report issued on April 22, Canaccord Genuity also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $13.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Gildan Activewear’s market cap is currently $3.05B and has a P/E ratio of 11.70. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 2.60.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Gildan Activewear, Inc. engages in the manufacture and sale of printwear and branded apparel. Its products include activewear, underwear, socks, hosiery, and legwear. The firm operates under the brand name Gildan, American Apparel, Comfort Colors, Gold Toe, Anvil, Secret, Silks, Kushyfoot, Peds, and Mossy Oak. The company was founded by Glenn J. Chamandy and H. Gregory Chamandy on May 8, 1984 and is headquartered in Montréal, Canada.