RBC Capital Remains a Hold on Galapagos (GLPG)

In a report issued on November 8, Brian Abrahams from RBC Capital maintained a Hold rating on Galapagos (GLPG), with a price target of $127.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $121.18, close to its 52-week low of $112.00.

According to TipRanks.com, Abrahams is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 8.2% and a 48.3% success rate. Abrahams covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Intra-Cellular Therapies, Karyopharm Therapeutics, and Vertex Pharmaceuticals.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Hold analyst consensus rating for Galapagos with a $141.29 average price target, representing a 14.7% upside. In a report issued on October 27, Raymond James also maintained a Hold rating on the stock.

Galapagos’ market cap is currently $8B and has a P/E ratio of 83.40. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 2.69.

Galapagos NV is a biotechnology company, which engages in the identification and development of small molecule and antibody therapies. It operates through the Research and Development and Fee-for-Services segment. The company was founded by Onno van de Stolpe, Rudi Pauwels, and Helmuth van Es on June 30, 1999 and is headquartered in Mechelen, Belgium.

