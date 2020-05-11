RBC Capital Remains a Hold on FGL Holdings (FG)

In a report issued on May 7, Mark Dwelle from RBC Capital maintained a Hold rating on FGL Holdings (FG), with a price target of $10.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $10.35.

According to TipRanks.com, Dwelle is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 1.4% and a 56.1% success rate. Dwelle covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as American Equity Investment Life, American International Group, and Marsh & Mclennan Companies.

Currently, the analyst consensus on FGL Holdings is a Hold with an average price target of $10.00.

The company has a one-year high of $12.46 and a one-year low of $6.32. Currently, FGL Holdings has an average volume of 4.27M.

FGL Holdings is an insurance company, which engages in aiding middle-income Americans prepare for retirement and attain financial security. The company was founded on February 26, 2016 and is headquartered in George Town, Cayman Islands.