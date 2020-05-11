RBC Capital Remains a Hold on FGL Holdings (FG)

Catie Powers- May 10, 2020, 10:36 PM EDT

In a report issued on May 7, Mark Dwelle from RBC Capital maintained a Hold rating on FGL Holdings (FG), with a price target of $10.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $10.35.

According to TipRanks.com, Dwelle is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 1.4% and a 56.1% success rate. Dwelle covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as American Equity Investment Life, American International Group, and Marsh & Mclennan Companies.

Currently, the analyst consensus on FGL Holdings is a Hold with an average price target of $10.00.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

The company has a one-year high of $12.46 and a one-year low of $6.32. Currently, FGL Holdings has an average volume of 4.27M.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

FGL Holdings is an insurance company, which engages in aiding middle-income Americans prepare for retirement and attain financial security. The company was founded on February 26, 2016 and is headquartered in George Town, Cayman Islands.

Stay Ahead of Everyone Else

Get The Latest Stock News Alerts