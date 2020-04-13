RBC Capital Remains a Hold on Cullen/Frost Bankers (CFR)

RBC Capital analyst Jon Arfstrom maintained a Hold rating on Cullen/Frost Bankers (CFR) today and set a price target of $66.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $70.93.

According to TipRanks.com, Arfstrom is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 9.1% and a 51.1% success rate. Arfstrom covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Zions Bancorporation National Association, Old National Bancorp Capital, and Discover Financial Services.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Hold analyst consensus rating for Cullen/Frost Bankers with a $79.63 average price target, a 17.6% upside from current levels. In a report issued on April 6, SunTrust Robinson also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $64.00 price target.

The company has a one-year high of $104.53 and a one-year low of $47.69. Currently, Cullen/Frost Bankers has an average volume of 641.2K.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 42 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is positive on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders buying their shares of CFR in relation to earlier this year.

Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. operates as a bank holding company of Frost Bank, which engages in the provision of commercial and consumer banking services, as well as trust and investment management, mutual funds, investment banking, insurance, brokerage, leasing, asset-based lending, treasury management and item processing services. It operates through the following segments: Banking and Frost Wealth Advisors. The Banking operating segment includes both commercial and consumer banking services and Frost Insurance Agency. Commercial banking services are provided to corporations and other business clients and include a wide array of lending and cash management products; Consumer banking services include direct lending and depository services; Frost Insurance Agency provides insurance brokerage services to individuals and businesses covering corporate and personal property and casualty products, as well as group health and life insurance products and human resources consulting services. The Frost Wealth Advisors segment includes fee-based services within private trust, retirement services, and financial management services, including personal wealth management and brokerage services. The company was founded in 1868 and is headquartered in San Antonio, TX.