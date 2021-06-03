RBC Capital Remains a Hold on Crew Energy (CWEGF)

RBC Capital analyst Michael Harvey maintained a Hold rating on Crew Energy (CWEGF) on May 31 and set a price target of C$1.25. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $1.15.

According to TipRanks.com, Harvey is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 12.6% and a 50.3% success rate. Harvey covers the Utilities sector, focusing on stocks such as Crescent Point Energy, Advantage Oil & Gas, and Paramount Resources.

Crew Energy has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $1.30.

Based on Crew Energy’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending March 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $86.07 million and net profit of $1.35 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $38.97 million and had a GAAP net loss of $192 million.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 87 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of CWEGF in relation to earlier this year.

Crew Energy, Inc. engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas in western Canada. Its business activities focuses in the Montney resource, situated in northeast British Columbia. The company was founded on May 12, 2003 and is headquartered in Alberta, Canada.