RBC Capital Remains a Hold on CI Financial (CIFAF)

RBC Capital analyst Geoffrey Kwan maintained a Hold rating on CI Financial (CIFAF) on February 14 and set a price target of C$28.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $19.03, close to its 52-week high of $19.22.

According to TipRanks.com, Kwan is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 6.9% and a 54.6% success rate. Kwan covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Element Financial, Equitable Group, and IGM Financial.

Currently, the analyst consensus on CI Financial is a Hold with an average price target of $19.99, which is a 5.1% upside from current levels. In a report issued on February 14, CIBC also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a C$26.00 price target.

The company has a one-year high of $19.22 and a one-year low of $13.38. Currently, CI Financial has an average volume of 13.56K.

CI Financial Corp. engages in the business of management, marketing, distribution, and administration of investment funds. It operates through the Asset Management and Asset Administration segments.