RBC Capital Remains a Hold on Check Point (CHKP)

RBC Capital analyst Matthew Hedberg maintained a Hold rating on Check Point (CHKP) on March 16 and set a price target of $105.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $99.84.

According to TipRanks.com, Hedberg is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 14.2% and a 62.3% success rate. Hedberg covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Ping Identity Holding, Altair Engineering, and Netscout Systems.

Check Point has an analyst consensus of Hold, with a price target consensus of $114.62, a 23.6% upside from current levels. In a report issued on March 11, Jefferies also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $105.00 price target.

Check Point’s market cap is currently $15.51B and has a P/E ratio of 18.15. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 4.24.

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. engages in the development and market of software and hardware solutions for information technology security. The company products include threat prevention, next generation firewalls, mobile security, and security management.