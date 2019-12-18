RBC Capital Remains a Hold on Builders Firstsource (BLDR)

In a report released yesterday, Michael Dahl from RBC Capital maintained a Hold rating on Builders Firstsource (BLDR), with a price target of $26.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $25.50, close to its 52-week high of $26.07.

According to TipRanks.com, Dahl is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 1.2% and a 57.7% success rate. Dahl covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Mohawk Industries, Skyline Champion, and Taylor Morrison.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Builders Firstsource with a $26.22 average price target.

Builders Firstsource’s market cap is currently $2.96B and has a P/E ratio of 12.83. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 3.80.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 62 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is neutral on the stock.

Builers FirstSource, Inc. engages in the supply and manufacture of building materials, manufactured components, and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers, and consumers. It operates through the following segments: Northeast, Southeast, South, and West.

