RBC Capital Remains a Hold on Baytex Energy (BTE)

RBC Capital analyst Gregory Pardy maintained a Hold rating on Baytex Energy (BTE) on July 30 and set a price target of C$0.70. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $0.47.

According to TipRanks.com, Pardy has 0 stars on 0-5 stars ranking scale with an average return of -7.1% and a 41.1% success rate. Pardy covers the Utilities sector, focusing on stocks such as Canadian Natural, Vermilion Energy, and Cenovus Energy.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Baytex Energy is a Hold with an average price target of $0.54, a 15.2% upside from current levels. In a report issued on July 20, Stifel Nicolaus also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a C$0.70 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

The company has a one-year high of $1.78 and a one-year low of $0.19. Currently, Baytex Energy has an average volume of 3.57M.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 66 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of BTE in relation to earlier this year.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Baytex Energy Corp. is an oil and gas exploration & production company, which engages in the acquisition, development and production of crude oil and natural gas. The company was founded on October 22, 2010 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.