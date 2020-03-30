RBC Capital Remains a Hold on AMERICAN HOTEL (AHOTF)

In a report released today, Matt Logan from RBC Capital maintained a Hold rating on AMERICAN HOTEL (AHOTF), with a price target of C$2.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $1.39, close to its 52-week low of $0.70.

Currently, the analyst consensus on AMERICAN HOTEL is a Hold with an average price target of $1.78, implying a 46.5% upside from current levels. In a report issued on March 23, Canaccord Genuity also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a C$2.00 price target.

Based on AMERICAN HOTEL’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending December 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $65.06 million and GAAP net loss of $14.52 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $61.75 million and had a GAAP net loss of $6.11 million.

American Hotel Income Properties REIT LP engages in investing in hotel real estate properties. It operates through the Premium Branded Hotels and the Economy Lodging Hotels segments. The Premium Branded Hotels segment provides premium branded, select-service hotel properties that have franchise agreements with international hotel brands, such as Marriott, Hilton and IHG. The Economy Lodging Hotels segment offers select-service hotel properties that have rail crew lodging agreements with large U.S. railway companies and franchise agreements with Wyndham. The company was founded by John C. ONeill and Stephen James Evans on October 12, 2012 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.