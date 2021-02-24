RBC Capital Remains a Hold on Abercrombie Fitch (ANF)

In a report released yesterday, Kate Fitzsimons from RBC Capital maintained a Hold rating on Abercrombie Fitch (ANF), with a price target of $27.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $26.69, close to its 52-week high of $28.00.

According to TipRanks.com, Fitzsimons is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 13.8% and a 70.1% success rate. Fitzsimons covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Canada Goose Holdings, Lululemon Athletica, and Burlington Stores.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Hold analyst consensus rating for Abercrombie Fitch with a $24.33 average price target, which is a -9.4% downside from current levels. In a report issued on February 16, J.P. Morgan also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $27.00 price target.

The company has a one-year high of $28.00 and a one-year low of $7.42. Currently, Abercrombie Fitch has an average volume of 1.66M.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 39 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of ANF in relation to earlier this year.

Abercrombie & Fitch Co. engages in the retail of apparel, personal care products and accessories. It offers apparel products, including knit tops, woven shirts, graphic t-shirts, fleece, sweaters, jeans, woven pants, shorts, outerwear, dresses, intimates and swimwear; and personal care products and accessories for men, women and kids under the Abercrombie & Fitch, abercrombie kids, Hollister and Gilly Hicks brands. The company was founded by David Abercrombie in 1892 and is headquartered in New Albany, OH.

