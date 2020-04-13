RBC Capital Remains a Hold on AbbVie (ABBV)

In a report issued on April 8, Randall Stanicky from RBC Capital maintained a Hold rating on AbbVie (ABBV), with a price target of $79.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $79.75.

According to TipRanks.com, Stanicky has 0 stars on 0-5 star ranking scale with an average return of -16.5% and a 24.2% success rate. Stanicky covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Teva Pharmaceutical Industries, Osmotica Pharmaceuticals, and Pacira Pharmaceuticals.

Currently, the analyst consensus on AbbVie is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $98.00.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

AbbVie’s market cap is currently $117.8B and has a P/E ratio of 15.10. The company has a Price to Book ratio of -2.78.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 45 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is positive on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders buying their shares of ABBV in relation to earlier this year.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

AbbVie, Inc. is a research-based biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and sale of pharmaceutical products. It focuses on treating conditions such as chronic autoimmune diseases in rheumatology, gastroenterology, and dermatology; oncology, including blood cancers; virology, including hepatitis C virus (HCV) and human immunodeficiency virus (HIV); neurological disorders, such as Parkinson’s disease; metabolic diseases, comprising thyroid disease and complications associated with cystic fibrosis; pain associated with endometriosis; and other serious health conditions. The company was founded on October 19, 2011 and is headquartered in North Chicago, IL.

Read More on ABBV: