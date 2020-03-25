RBC Capital Remains a Buy on Xeris Pharmaceuticals (XERS)

RBC Capital analyst Randall Stanicky reiterated a Buy rating on Xeris Pharmaceuticals (XERS) today and set a price target of $15.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $1.85, close to its 52-week low of $1.42.

According to TipRanks.com, Stanicky has currently no stars on a ranking scale of 0-5 stars, with an average return of -21.5% and a 18.4% success rate. Stanicky covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Teva Pharmaceutical Industries, Osmotica Pharmaceuticals, and Pacira Pharmaceuticals.

Xeris Pharmaceuticals has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $16.50, implying a 712.8% upside from current levels. In a report issued on March 13, Mizuho Securities also assigned a Buy rating to the stock with a $18.00 price target.

The company has a one-year high of $12.98 and a one-year low of $1.42. Currently, Xeris Pharmaceuticals has an average volume of 574.4K.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 25 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is positive on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders buying their shares of XERS in relation to earlier this year.

Xeris Pharmaceuticals, Inc.is a pharmaceutical company, which develops and commercializes ready-to-use, liquid-stable injectables. It offers XeriSol™ and XeriJect™ formulation technologies. The company was founded by Steven Prestrelski and John Kinzell in 2005 and is headquartered in Austin, TX.