RBC Capital Remains a Buy on Western Alliance (WAL)

In a report issued on January 24, Jon Arfstrom from RBC Capital maintained a Buy rating on Western Alliance (WAL), with a price target of $65.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $57.49, close to its 52-week high of $58.94.

According to TipRanks.com, Arfstrom is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 17.4% and a 59.2% success rate. Arfstrom covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Zions Bancorporation National Association, Old National Bancorp Capital, and Discover Financial Services.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Western Alliance with a $63.83 average price target, a 10.4% upside from current levels. In a report issued on January 9, Citigroup also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $66.00 price target.

The company has a one-year high of $58.94 and a one-year low of $38.55. Currently, Western Alliance has an average volume of 590K.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 47 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of WAL in relation to earlier this year.

Western Alliance Bancorporation is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of deposit, lending, treasury management, international banking, and online banking products and services for businesses. It operates through the following business segments: Homeowners Association (HOA) Services; Hotel Franchise Finance (HFF); Public & Nonprofit Finance; Technology and Innovation; Other NBL (National Business Lines); and Corporate and Other. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Phoenix, AZ.