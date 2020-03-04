RBC Capital Remains a Buy on Trupanion (TRUP)

RBC Capital analyst Shweta Khajuria maintained a Buy rating on Trupanion (TRUP) on February 28 and set a price target of $41.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $31.52.

Khajuria has an average return of 12.1% when recommending Trupanion.

According to TipRanks.com, Khajuria is ranked #5181 out of 6263 analysts.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Trupanion with a $43.25 average price target, a 36.5% upside from current levels. In a report issued on February 13, Canaccord Genuity also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $44.00 price target.

Based on Trupanion’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending December 31, the company reported a quarterly net profit of $636K. In comparison, last year the company had a GAAP net loss of $275K.

Trupanion, Inc. engages in the provision of medical insurance for cats and dogs. It operates through the following segments: Subscription Business and Other Business. The Subscription Business segment involves in the monthly subscriptions of pet medical insurance.