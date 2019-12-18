RBC Capital Remains a Buy on Summit Materials (SUM)

In a report released yesterday, Michael Dahl from RBC Capital maintained a Buy rating on Summit Materials (SUM), with a price target of $28.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $23.87, close to its 52-week high of $24.57.

According to TipRanks.com, Dahl is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 1.2% and a 57.7% success rate. Dahl covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Mohawk Industries, Skyline Champion, and Taylor Morrison.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Summit Materials is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $27.43, implying a 16.1% upside from current levels. In a report released yesterday, Citigroup also initiated coverage with a Buy rating on the stock with a $30.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

The company has a one-year high of $24.57 and a one-year low of $11.25. Currently, Summit Materials has an average volume of 1.17M.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 30 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of SUM in relation to earlier this year. Last month, Brian James Harris, the EVP & CFO of SUM bought 261,155 shares for a total of $4,674,383.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Summit Materials, Inc. is a construction materials company. The company operates its business through the following segments: Cement, West and East. The Cement consists of its Hannibal, Missouri and Davenport, Iowa cement plants and distribution terminals along the Mississippi river from Minnesota to Louisiana.