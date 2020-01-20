RBC Capital Remains a Buy on SS&C Technologies Holdings (SSNC)

In a report issued on January 17, Daniel Perlin from RBC Capital maintained a Buy rating on SS&C Technologies Holdings (SSNC), with a price target of $76.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $63.47.

According to TipRanks.com, Perlin is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 23.4% and a 83.2% success rate. Perlin covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Bottomline Technologies, Jack Henry & Associates, and Fidelity National Info.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for SS&C Technologies Holdings with a $67.73 average price target, which is a 6.6% upside from current levels. In a report issued on January 8, D.A. Davidson also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $72.00 price target.

Based on SS&C Technologies Holdings’ latest earnings release for the quarter ending September 30, the company reported a quarterly net profit of $95 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $1.11 billion and had a net profit of $58.7 million.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 31 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of SSNC in relation to earlier this year.

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. engages in the development and provision of software solutions. Its portfolio of products provides functions including trading and modeling, middle-office functions such as portfolio management and reporting, and back-office functions such as accounting, performance measurement, reconciliation, reporting, processing and clearing. It also caters to the institutional asset and wealth management, alternative investment management, financial advisory, and financial institutions vertical markets. The firm’s services include managed, professional, technology & operations outsourcing and fund administration services. The company was founded by William Charles Stone in February 1986 and is headquartered in Windsor, CT.

