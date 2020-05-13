RBC Capital Remains a Buy on SJW (SJW)

RBC Capital analyst Shelby Tucker maintained a Buy rating on SJW (SJW) yesterday and set a price target of $68.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $52.98.

According to TipRanks.com, Tucker is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 4.3% and a 62.9% success rate. Tucker covers the Utilities sector, focusing on stocks such as Public Service Enterprise, American Electric Power, and Nextera Energy Partners.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for SJW with a $65.67 average price target, representing a 18.5% upside. In a report issued on May 5, Wells Fargo also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $67.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

SJW’s market cap is currently $1.59B and has a P/E ratio of 84.40. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 7.46.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 65 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of SJW in relation to earlier this year.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

SJW Group operates as a holding company, which through its subsidiaries provides water utility services. It operates through two segments: Water Utility Services and Real Estate Services. The water utility services segment provides water utility and utility related services. The Real Estate Services segment engages in property management and investment activity. . The company was founded on February 8, 1985 and is headquartered in San Jose, CA.