RBC Capital Remains a Buy on Retail Opportunity Investments (ROIC)

RBC Capital analyst Wes Golladay maintained a Buy rating on Retail Opportunity Investments (ROIC) on February 28 and set a price target of $19.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $15.12, close to its 52-week low of $14.77.

According to TipRanks.com, Golladay is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 9.3% and a 66.3% success rate. Golladay covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Essential Properties Realty, Summit Hotel Properties, and Mid-America Apartment.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Retail Opportunity Investments with a $18.50 average price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Based on Retail Opportunity Investments’ latest earnings release for the quarter ending December 31, the company reported a quarterly net profit of $10.04 million. In comparison, last year the company had a net profit of $10.4 million.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. operates as a self-managed real estate investment trust. The company engages in the ownership, management, and redevelopment of retail real estate properties.