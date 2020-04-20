RBC Capital Remains a Buy on Regions Financial (RF)

RBC Capital analyst Gerard Cassidy maintained a Buy rating on Regions Financial (RF) on April 17 and set a price target of $16.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $9.52.

According to TipRanks.com, Cassidy is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 20.7% and a 70.4% success rate. Cassidy covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as JPMorgan Chase & Co., Fifth Third Bancorp, and Goldman Sachs Group.

Regions Financial has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $14.05, implying a 55.9% upside from current levels. In a report issued on April 6, SunTrust Robinson also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $13.00 price target.

Regions Financial’s market cap is currently $9.11B and has a P/E ratio of 6.30. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 0.94.

Regions Financial Corp. operates as a bank holding company. It provides traditional commercial, retail and mortgage banking services, as well as other financial services in the fields of investment banking, asset management, trust, mutual funds, securities brokerage, insurance and other specialty financing. The company operates through the following segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management. The Corporate Bank segment represents the company’s commercial banking functions including commercial and industrial, commercial real estate and investor real estate lending. The Consumer Bank segment holds the company’s branch network, including consumer banking products and services related to residential first mortgages, home equity lines and loans, small business loans, indirect loans, consumer credit cards and other consumer loans. The Wealth Management segment offers individuals, businesses, governmental institutions and non-profit entities a range of solutions to help protect grow and transfer wealth. Regions Financial was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Birmingham, AL.