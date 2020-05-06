RBC Capital Remains a Buy on R1 RCM (RCM)

In a report released yesterday, Sean Dodge from RBC Capital maintained a Buy rating on R1 RCM (RCM), with a price target of $12.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $9.69.

According to TipRanks.com, Dodge is a 1-star analyst with an average return of -2.4% and a 44.0% success rate. Dodge covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Tabula Rasa HealthCare, NextGen Healthcare, and Change Healthcare.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for R1 RCM with a $13.00 average price target.

The company has a one-year high of $13.99 and a one-year low of $7.12. Currently, R1 RCM has an average volume of 1.22M.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 6 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is positive on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders buying their shares of RCM in relation to earlier this year.

R1 RCM, Inc. engages in the provision of revenue cycle management to healthcare providers. It offers end-to-end, modular revenue cycle, and physician advisory services. The company was founded by Mary Ann Tolan and J. Michael Cline in July 2003 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

