RBC Capital Remains a Buy on Precision Drilling (PDS)

In a report issued on December 18, Kurt Hallead from RBC Capital maintained a Buy rating on Precision Drilling (PDS), with a price target of C$32.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $16.53.

According to TipRanks.com, Hallead is ranked 0 out of 5 stars with an average return of -9.5% and a 32.6% success rate. Hallead covers the Industrial Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Independence Contract Drilling, Oceaneering International, and Oil States International.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Precision Drilling with a $21.11 average price target.

The company has a one-year high of $32.80 and a one-year low of $5.44. Currently, Precision Drilling has an average volume of 83.68K.

Precision Drilling Corp. provides onshore drilling, completion, and production services to the oil and natural gas industry. It operates through the following segments: Contract Drilling Services; and Completion and Production Services. The Contract Drilling Services segment includes drilling rig, directional drilling, oilfield supply, and manufacturing divisions. The Completion and Production Services segment involves snubbing, rental, camp and catering, and wastewater treatment divisions. The company was founded on March 25, 1985 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.