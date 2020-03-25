RBC Capital Remains a Buy on Optinose (OPTN)

In a report released today, Randall Stanicky from RBC Capital reiterated a Buy rating on Optinose (OPTN), with a price target of $17.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $3.86, close to its 52-week low of $3.28.

According to TipRanks.com, Stanicky is ranked 0 out of 5 stars with an average return of -21.5% and a 18.4% success rate. Stanicky covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Teva Pharmaceutical Industries, Osmotica Pharmaceuticals, and Pacira Pharmaceuticals.

Optinose has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $20.33.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

The company has a one-year high of $11.66 and a one-year low of $3.28. Currently, Optinose has an average volume of 227.8K.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 9 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is positive on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders buying their shares of OPTN in relation to earlier this year.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

OptiNose, Inc. is a pharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of products for patients treated by ear, nose, throat, and allergy specialists. Its products include the XHANCE and ONZETRA Xsail. The company was founded by Per Gisle Djupesland and Helena Kyttari Djupesland in October 2000 and is headquartered in Yardley, PA.