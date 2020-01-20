RBC Capital Remains a Buy on NextEra Energy (NEE)

In a report issued on January 15, Shelby Tucker from RBC Capital maintained a Buy rating on NextEra Energy (NEE), with a price target of $249.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $253.40, close to its 52-week high of $253.75.

According to TipRanks.com, Tucker is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 9.2% and a 74.0% success rate. Tucker covers the Utilities sector, focusing on stocks such as Public Service Enterprise, American Electric Power, and Nextera Energy Partners.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for NextEra Energy with a $248.30 average price target, a -1.6% downside from current levels. In a report issued on January 3, Credit Suisse also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $250.00 price target.

The company has a one-year high of $253.75 and a one-year low of $171.74. Currently, NextEra Energy has an average volume of 1.73M.

