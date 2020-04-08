RBC Capital Remains a Buy on Morgan Stanley (MS)

In a report released today, Gerard Cassidy from RBC Capital maintained a Buy rating on Morgan Stanley (MS), with a price target of $45.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $36.94.

According to TipRanks.com, Cassidy is a top 25 analyst with an average return of 21.2% and a 71.9% success rate. Cassidy covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as JPMorgan Chase & Co., Fifth Third Bancorp, and Goldman Sachs Group.

Morgan Stanley has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $48.38, representing a 22.0% upside. In a report issued on April 1, Oppenheimer also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $46.00 price target.

The company has a one-year high of $57.57 and a one-year low of $27.21. Currently, Morgan Stanley has an average volume of 18.66M.

Morgan Stanley operates as a global financial services company. The firm provides investment banking products and services to its clients and customers including corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals. It operates through the following business segments: Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management. The Institutional Services segment provides financial advisory, capital-raising services, and related financing services on behalf of institutional investors. The Wealth Management segment offers brokerage and investment advisory services covering various types of investments, including equities, options, futures, foreign currencies, precious metals, fixed-income securities, mutual funds, structured products, alternative investments, unit investment trusts, managed futures, separately managed accounts, and mutual fund asset allocation programs. The Investment Management segment provides equity, fixed income, alternative investments, real estate, and merchant banking strategies. The company was founded by Harold Stanley and Henry S. Morgan on September 16, 1935 and is headquartered in New York, NY.