RBC Capital Remains a Buy on Montage Resources (MR)

In a report released yesterday, Brad Heffern from RBC Capital maintained a Buy rating on Montage Resources (MR), with a price target of $8.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $5.70.

According to TipRanks.com, Heffern is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 2.0% and a 44.0% success rate. Heffern covers the Utilities sector, focusing on stocks such as Continental Resources, Par Pacific Holdings, and Extraction Oil & Gas.

Montage Resources has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $6.42.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Based on Montage Resources’ latest earnings release for the quarter ending March 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $133 million and net profit of $2.83 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $141 million and had a GAAP net loss of $14.1 million.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Montage Resources Corp. is an exploration and production company, which engages acquisition and development of oil and natural gas properties in Appalachian Basin. Its properties include Utica Shale and Marcellus Shale. The company was founded on February 13, 2014 and is headquartered in Irving, TX.

Read More on MR: