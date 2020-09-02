RBC Capital Remains a Buy on M&G Plc (MGPUF)

In a report issued on August 21, Gordon Aitken from RBC Capital maintained a Buy rating on M&G Plc (MGPUF), with a price target of p180.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $2.16.

Aitken has an average return of 17.0% when recommending M&G Plc.

According to TipRanks.com, Aitken is ranked #1869 out of 6934 analysts.

Currently, the analyst consensus on M&G Plc is a Hold with an average price target of $2.55, a 13.3% upside from current levels. In a report issued on August 13, Deutsche Bank also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a £2.10 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

M&G PLC is a United Kingdom-based company engaged in savings and investments business. It serves retail customers, who want to build and protect their life savings, and provides investment solutions. The company operates across two operating segments: Savings & Asset Management and Heritage.