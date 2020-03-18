RBC Capital Remains a Buy on Lear (LEA)

RBC Capital analyst Joseph Spak maintained a Buy rating on Lear (LEA) on March 16 and set a price target of $137.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $82.59, close to its 52-week low of $80.01.

According to TipRanks.com, Spak is a 1-star analyst with an average return of -2.4% and a 46.6% success rate. Spak covers the Industrial Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Tenneco Automotive, American Axle, and BorgWarner.

Lear has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $130.80, a 51.0% upside from current levels. In a report released today, Merrill Lynch also upgraded the stock to Buy.

Based on Lear’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending December 31, the company reported a quarterly net profit of $153 million. In comparison, last year the company had a net profit of $219 million.

Lear Corp. engages in the design, manufacture and supply of automotive seat, electrical distribution systems and electronic modules, as well as related sub-systems, components, and software. It operates through the following segments: Seating and E-Systems.