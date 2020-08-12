RBC Capital Remains a Buy on Kirkland Lake Gold (KL)

In a report released yesterday, Josh Wolfson from RBC Capital maintained a Buy rating on Kirkland Lake Gold (KL), with a price target of $63.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $48.16.

According to TipRanks.com, Wolfson is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 8.6% and a 61.0% success rate. Wolfson covers the Basic Materials sector, focusing on stocks such as Wheaton Precious Metals, Newmont Mining, and Eldorado Gold.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Kirkland Lake Gold with a $56.33 average price target, implying a 16.2% upside from current levels. In a report issued on July 28, Scotiabank also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a C$64.00 price target.

The company has a one-year high of $57.69 and a one-year low of $18.03. Currently, Kirkland Lake Gold has an average volume of 2.13M.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 18 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of KL in relation to earlier this year.

Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. engages in the mining, development, and exploration of gold properties. The firms projects include Holt Mine, Macassa Mine, and Taylor Mine. The company was founded on July 10, 2015 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.