RBC Capital Remains a Buy on Invitation Homes (INVH)

RBC Capital analyst Wes Golladay maintained a Buy rating on Invitation Homes (INVH) on February 28 and set a price target of $31.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $29.80.

According to TipRanks.com, Golladay is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 9.3% and a 66.3% success rate. Golladay covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Retail Opportunity Investments, Essential Properties Realty, and Summit Hotel Properties.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Invitation Homes with a $32.86 average price target, which is a 9.9% upside from current levels. In a report issued on February 18, Wells Fargo also initiated coverage with a Buy rating on the stock with a $36.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Invitation Homes’ market cap is currently $16.15B and has a P/E ratio of 327.47. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 1.97.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 104 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is neutral on the stock.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Invitation Homes, Inc. engages in the acquisition, renovation, leasing and operating single-family homes as rental properties, including single-family homes in planned unit developments. Its services include property management, selection of homes, maintenance program, and online payment.