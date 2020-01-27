RBC Capital Remains a Buy on HubSpot (HUBS)

RBC Capital analyst Alex Zukin maintained a Buy rating on HubSpot (HUBS) yesterday and set a price target of $215.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $184.85.

According to TipRanks.com, Zukin is a top 25 analyst with an average return of 24.6% and a 78.6% success rate. Zukin covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Zoom Video Communications, Cornerstone Ondemand, and Ceridian HCM Holding.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for HubSpot with a $186.92 average price target, a 0.0% upside from current levels. In a report issued on January 21, Merrill Lynch also reiterated a Buy rating on the stock with a $220.00 price target.

Based on HubSpot’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending September 30, the company reported a quarterly GAAP net loss of $14.99 million. In comparison, last year the company had a GAAP net loss of $11.49 million.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 104 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is positive on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders buying their shares of HUBS in relation to earlier this year. Earlier this month, Dharmesh Shah, the CTO of HUBS bought 149,958 shares for a total of $229,436.

HubSpot, Inc. provides cloud-based marketing and sales software platform that enables businesses to deliver an inbound experience. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, and Asia Pacific. The company was founded by Brian Halligan and Dharmesh Shah on April 4, 2005 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.