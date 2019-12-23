RBC Capital Remains a Buy on Hollyfrontier (HFC)

RBC Capital analyst Brad Heffern maintained a Buy rating on Hollyfrontier (HFC) on December 20 and set a price target of $64.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $51.46.

According to TipRanks.com, Heffern is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 4.1% and a 46.8% success rate. Heffern covers the Basic Materials sector, focusing on stocks such as Par Pacific Holdings, Marathon Petroleum, and Denbury Resources.

Hollyfrontier has an analyst consensus of Hold, with a price target consensus of $58.50.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Based on Hollyfrontier’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending September 30, the company reported a quarterly net profit of $261 million. In comparison, last year the company had a net profit of $341 million.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 35 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of HFC in relation to earlier this year.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

HollyFrontier Corp. is an independent petroleum refiner and marketer. It specializes in gasoline, diesel fuel, jet fuel, specialty lubricant products, and specialty and modified asphalt. The firm operates through the following segments: Refining; Lubricants and Specialty Products; and Holly Energy Partners, LP (HEP).