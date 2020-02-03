RBC Capital Remains a Buy on Gibson Energy (GBNXF)

RBC Capital analyst Robert Kwan maintained a Buy rating on Gibson Energy (GBNXF) on January 30 and set a price target of C$31.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $20.07.

According to TipRanks.com, Kwan is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 14.9% and a 77.7% success rate. Kwan covers the Utilities sector, focusing on stocks such as Brookfield Infrastructure, TransAlta, and Fortis.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Gibson Energy with a $22.18 average price target.

Based on Gibson Energy’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending September 30, the company reported a quarterly net profit of $34.47 million. In comparison, last year the company had a net profit of $11.55 million.

Gibson Energy, Inc. engages in the movement, storage, blending, processing, marketing, and distribution of crude oil, condensate, natural gas liquids, water, oilfield waste, and refined products. It operates through the following segments: Infrastructure, Wholesale, Logistics, and Other.