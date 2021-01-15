RBC Capital Remains a Buy on Freehold Royalties (FRHLF)

RBC Capital analyst Luke Davis maintained a Buy rating on Freehold Royalties (FRHLF) yesterday and set a price target of C$8.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $4.99.

According to TipRanks.com, Davis is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 22.3% and a 61.0% success rate. Davis covers the Utilities sector, focusing on stocks such as Tamarack Valley Energy, PrairieSky Royalty, and Whitecap Resources.

Freehold Royalties has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $5.91, implying a 25.7% upside from current levels. In a report issued on January 7, Canaccord Genuity also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a C$8.50 price target.

Based on Freehold Royalties’ latest earnings release for the quarter ending September 30, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $23.16 million and net profit of $139K. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $33.07 million and had a net profit of $2.73 million.

Freehold Royalties Ltd. engages in acquiring and managing of oil and gas royalties. Its production comes from royalty assets, which include mineral title and gross overriding royalties. The company was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.