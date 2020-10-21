RBC Capital Remains a Buy on Focus Financial Partners (FOCS)

RBC Capital analyst Daniel Perlin maintained a Buy rating on Focus Financial Partners (FOCS) on October 19 and set a price target of $44.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $39.10, close to its 52-week high of $40.99.

According to TipRanks.com, Perlin is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 22.3% and a 76.0% success rate. Perlin covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as SS&C Technologies Holdings, Bottomline Technologies, and Jack Henry & Associates.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Focus Financial Partners with a $46.75 average price target, implying a 19.8% upside from current levels. In a report issued on October 5, Credit Suisse also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $45.00 price target.

Based on Focus Financial Partners’ latest earnings release for the quarter ending June 30, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $313 million and net profit of $2.41 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $302 million and had a net profit of $796K.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 7 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of FOCS in relation to earlier this year.

Focus Financial Partners, Inc. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of wealth management services. It also offers practices, resources, and continuity planning for its partner firms who serve individuals, families, employers, and institutions with comprehensive wealth management services. The company was founded by Leonard R. Chang, Ruediger Adolf and Rajini Sundar Kodialam on July 29, 2015 and is headquartered in New York, NY.