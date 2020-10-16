RBC Capital Remains a Buy on Flexion Therapeutics (FLXN)

RBC Capital analyst Randall Stanicky maintained a Buy rating on Flexion Therapeutics (FLXN) on October 13 and set a price target of $18.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $13.43.

According to TipRanks.com, Stanicky ‘s ranking currently consits of 0 on a 0-5 ranking scale, with an average return of -5.1% and a 33.5% success rate. Stanicky covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Teva Pharmaceutical Industries, Pacira Pharmaceuticals, and Amneal Pharmaceuticals.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Flexion Therapeutics with a $21.75 average price target, implying a 69.3% upside from current levels. In a report issued on October 13, Needham also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $20.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

The company has a one-year high of $22.98 and a one-year low of $5.01. Currently, Flexion Therapeutics has an average volume of 581K.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Flexion Therapeutics, Inc. operates as a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of novel and local therapies. It specializes in the treatment of patients with musculoskeletal conditions including osteoarthritis. It offers products under the Zilretta brand. The company was founded by Michael D. Clayman and Neil Bodick in 2007 and is headquartered in Burlington, MA.