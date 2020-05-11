RBC Capital Remains a Buy on Five Below (FIVE)

In a report issued on May 8, Scot Ciccarelli from RBC Capital maintained a Buy rating on Five Below (FIVE), with a price target of $102.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $90.50.

According to TipRanks.com, Ciccarelli is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 16.1% and a 70.3% success rate. Ciccarelli covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holding, Dick’s Sporting Goods, and Advance Auto Parts.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Five Below with a $90.11 average price target, representing a -0.8% downside. In a report issued on April 29, Wells Fargo also maintained a Buy rating on the stock.

Five Below’s market cap is currently $5.04B and has a P/E ratio of 29.00. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 6.64.

Five Below, Inc. engages in the shopping business. It offers an assortment of merchandise, including sporting goods, games, fashion accessories and jewelry, to hobbies and collectibles, bath and body, candy and snacks, room decor and storage, stationery and school supplies, video game accessories, books, dvds, iPhone accessories, novelty and gag, and seasonal items. The company was founded by David Schlessinger, Zany Brainy, and Thomas G. Vellios in January 2002 and is headquartered in Philadelphia, PA.