RBC Capital Remains a Buy on Enterprise Products Partners (EPD)

RBC Capital analyst T J Schultz maintained a Buy rating on Enterprise Products Partners (EPD) yesterday and set a price target of $28.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $17.89.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Enterprise Products Partners with a $23.50 average price target.

The company has a one-year high of $29.56 and a one-year low of $10.27. Currently, Enterprise Products Partners has an average volume of 7.84M.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 70 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is positive on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders buying their shares of EPD in relation to earlier this year.

Enterprise Products Partners LP operates as holding company, which engages in the production and trade of natural gas and petrochemicals. It operates through the following segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services. The NGL Pipelines & Services segment manages natural gas processing plants. The Crude Oil Pipelines & Services segment stores and markets crude oil products. The Natural Gas Pipelines & Services segment stores and transports natural gas. The Petrochemical & Refined Products Services segment offers propylene fractionation, butane isomerization complex, octane enhancement, and refined products. The company was founded by Dan L. Duncan in April 1998 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.