RBC Capital Remains a Buy on Element Financial (ELEEF)

RBC Capital analyst Geoffrey Kwan maintained a Buy rating on Element Financial (ELEEF) on July 17 and set a price target of C$14.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $7.10.

According to TipRanks.com, Kwan is a 1-star analyst with an average return of -1.3% and a 39.1% success rate. Kwan covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Equitable Group, IGM Financial, and CI Financial.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Element Financial is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $8.73.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

The company has a one-year high of $10.05 and a one-year low of $5.06. Currently, Element Financial has an average volume of 4,689.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 19 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is positive on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders buying their shares of ELEEF in relation to earlier this year.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Element Fleet Management Corp. engages in the provision of services and financing solutions for commercial vehicle fleets. It operates through the Fleet Management and Non-Core segments. The Fleet Management segment offers core fleet management services. The Non-Core segment includes outsourced servicers that do not form part of the core fleet portfolio. The company was founded by J. Stephen Sands on May 11, 2007 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.