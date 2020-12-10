RBC Capital Remains a Buy on CarPartscom (PRTS)

In a report issued on December 8, Shweta Khajuria from RBC Capital maintained a Buy rating on CarPartscom (PRTS), with a price target of $15.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $14.19.

According to TipRanks.com, Khajuria is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 104.1% and a 91.4% success rate. Khajuria covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as J2 Global, SciPlay, and Yelp.

Currently, the analyst consensus on CarPartscom is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $16.50.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

CarPartscom’s market cap is currently $763.8M and has a P/E ratio of -23.30. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 8.97.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 52 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is positive on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders buying their shares of PRTS in relation to earlier this year.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

U.S. Auto Parts Network, Inc. engages in the provision of automotive aftermarket parts. The firm’s flagship websites include www.autopartswarehouse.com, www.carparts.com, www.jcwhitney.com, www.automd.com, and www.usautoparts.net. Its products include Collision Parts, Engine Parts, Performance Parts and Accessories. The company was founded by Sol Khazani and Mehran Nia in 1995 and is headquartered in Carson, CA.

Read More on PRTS: